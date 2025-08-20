© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom Delivery; Nukes on the Way - By Pacsteam
An instrumental soundtrack project built around the idea of freedom, resistance, and exposing how tax money is used for war, fear, and propaganda. This series of five narrated films challenges the narrative of obedience and invites people to rethink the meaning of freedom in a world where governments use fear as control.
