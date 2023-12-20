Create New Account
10 days after the inauguration of Javier Milei people take to the streets of Buenos Aires
Milei, who took office earlier this month on a promise to slash public spending, has announced sweeping plans to reform the economy and crack down on protests in recent days, setting up a potential clash with social groups that have pledged to oppose his "shock therapy."

