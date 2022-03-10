COVID: EVERYTHING THEY WANT YOU TO FORGET

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This is a collection of video clips and news articles that you might or might not remember. Some have been memory-holed. Anyway, I arranged them on a loose time in an upside down world archive of sorts.
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