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Bari Weiss and Deborah Lipstadt discuss the rise of antisemitism at home and abroad
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Posted 12February2019 92nd Street Y:
Deborah Lipstadt, sued for libel by a Holocaust revisionist, joins The New York Times’ Bari Weiss for a penetrating discussion about the horrifying, devastating rise of antisemitism at home and abroad in the past ten years, and about how we can, and must, address it.
Recorded Feb 11, 2019 at 92nd Street Y
Terror, Israel, Antisemitism, Leftist, Progressives, Pittsburgh, The Squad, Democratic Party,
Deborah Lipstadt, sued for libel by a Holocaust revisionist, joins The New York Times’ Bari Weiss for a penetrating discussion about the horrifying, devastating rise of antisemitism at home and abroad in the past ten years, and about how we can, and must, address it.
Recorded Feb 11, 2019 at 92nd Street Y
Terror, Israel, Antisemitism, Leftist, Progressives, Pittsburgh, The Squad, Democratic Party,
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