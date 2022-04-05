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Unredacted Pfizer Files are Shocking
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192 views • April 05, 2022
Pfizer research on its Covid 19 vaccine are being released and are showing transgressions against humanity that are criminal. Dr. Len and Francesco reveal some of the sinful policies Pfizer that are nothing less than crimes against humanity. So far, because of what appears to be clear collusion with the FDA, CDC, and NIH, no one has been prosecuted.
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