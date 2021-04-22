POWERFUL Message from 14 Year Old Patriot, Grace: Peer Persecution for Supporting President Trump

The Resistance Chicks had the privilege of interviewing an incredible young American Patriot, Grace, at the Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She wrote a POWERFUL message that she was supposed to read on stage at the conference but was cut because of time constraints. Her message is about what it's like to be a supporter of President Trump in America's youth today. She's received ridicule and has even been told to go kill herself by her peers. You know what her reaction to that is? To fight harder for her country, and to spread the message of TRUTH to anyone who will listen.LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3