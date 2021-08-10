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Doctor Drops Truth Bombs About the Futility of Mask Mandates and Covid-19 Protocols
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2153 views • August 10, 2021
On Friday, August 7th Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana over the futility of mask mandates and Covid-19 protocols in most schools.
Dr. Stock's speech had an impact. The school board "tabled" their plans and will "contemplate" what Dr. Stock said and make a decision by August 16th. Transcripts of his speech may be found at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18W8zgNSigsZVQE7sSDOd4VvD5UJ0YGZR/view
In his presentation, he references a flash drive he gave the school board members to review with all of the scientific literature he referenced.
1. SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2029717
2. Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33948610/
3. Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543548/
4. Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
5. CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
6. Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison: https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/these-12-graphs-show-mask-mandates-do-nothing-to-stop-covid/
7. Heritage Foundation Study - In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease: https://www.heritage.org/government-regulation/report/statistical-analysis-mandates-and-mask-usage-kansas
8. Declaration of Great Barrington- The Great Barrington Declaration (https://gbdeclaration.org/) As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration (https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/).
9. Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072
10. Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/6/1760
11. Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743
12. Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34097036/
13. "Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076020302764
14. Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
15. Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US
https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00818
16. Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
17. Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505013/
18. Open Schools, COVID-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/
19. Face-Masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: a systematic review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/
20. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gathering- Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
21. Short term, high-dose vitamin D supplementation for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study: https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065
22. Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 8, 2020): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556964/
(credit: Hancock County Indiana Patriots)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit: https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦
Dr. Stock's speech had an impact. The school board "tabled" their plans and will "contemplate" what Dr. Stock said and make a decision by August 16th. Transcripts of his speech may be found at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18W8zgNSigsZVQE7sSDOd4VvD5UJ0YGZR/view
In his presentation, he references a flash drive he gave the school board members to review with all of the scientific literature he referenced.
1. SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2029717
2. Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33948610/
3. Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543548/
4. Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
5. CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
6. Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison: https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/these-12-graphs-show-mask-mandates-do-nothing-to-stop-covid/
7. Heritage Foundation Study - In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease: https://www.heritage.org/government-regulation/report/statistical-analysis-mandates-and-mask-usage-kansas
8. Declaration of Great Barrington- The Great Barrington Declaration (https://gbdeclaration.org/) As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration (https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/).
9. Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072
10. Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/6/1760
11. Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743
12. Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34097036/
13. "Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076020302764
14. Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
15. Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US
https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00818
16. Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
17. Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505013/
18. Open Schools, COVID-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/
19. Face-Masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: a systematic review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/
20. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gathering- Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
21. Short term, high-dose vitamin D supplementation for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study: https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065
22. Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 8, 2020): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556964/
(credit: Hancock County Indiana Patriots)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit: https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦
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