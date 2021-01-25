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Premier Andrews of Victoria , Australia To Stand Trial At The International Criminal Court???
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721 views • January 25, 2021
A state Treasury economist resigned from the Victorian government after 18 years of service, in protest against being asked to remove social media posts critical of Victoria's tough COVID-19 lockdowns.
Sanjeev Sabhlok left the Department of Treasury and Finance after being asked to remove social media posts critical of the Chief Health Officer and the government's continued restrictions on people's liberties.
Sanjeev Sabhlok left the Department of Treasury and Finance after being asked to remove social media posts critical of the Chief Health Officer and the government's continued restrictions on people's liberties.
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