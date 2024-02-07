🔥 J.D. Vance | "We did not agree to a fig leaf to send another $61 billion to Ukraine.”

🔥 🔥 J.D. Vance: “The idea that we committed to supporting whatever came out of this negotiation is pure, unadulterated bullshit. We supported a negotiation to bring common sense border security to this country.
We did not agree to a fig leaf to send another $61 billion to Ukraine.”
