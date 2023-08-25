The Vatican’s pope: his false gospel & his mark

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Christ calls satan, the father of lies in John 8:44. This is the same satan, the dragon who gives his power and authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2. Who is this beast or kingdom or nation? Revelation 13:1-10 describes the beast that rises out of the sea, the VATICAN whose god is the dragon, that old serpent, satan, who is described in Revelation 12:9 as follows:



And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.



Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from the dragon or satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel of climate change since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Rev. 13:3).





The pope is using climate change as a rallying point to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.



“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





The world is simply regurgitating the LIE of CLIMATE CHANGE, which again, is the false gospel of the pope, so that again, the pope, who is the wicked one, son of perdition and the man of sin, who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, WILL BE WORSHIPPED by the citizens of the world as prophesied in Revelation 13:8, with the purpose of making the world’s citizens to accept HIS MARK, hence, the MARK of the beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes against the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God, which identifies God as the Creator.





SUNday sacredness is part of the false system of worship perpetrated by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which replaced Sabbath observance with SUNday at its synod or council of Laodicea, canon 29, in 364 which says in part:



Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must WORK on that day, [...] But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ. Source: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm



"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.



“The Bible says, Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath day. The Catholic church says, No! By my divine power I ABOLISH the Sabbath day, and command you to keep the first day of the week.” — Father Enright, C.S.S.R. of the Redemptoral College, Kansas City, History of the Sabbath, p. 802





“The authority of the church could therefore NOT be bound to the authority of the Scriptures, because the Church had changed the Sabbath into Sunday, not by command of Christ, but by its own authority.” Canon and Tradition, p. 263



“For example, nowhere in the Bible do we find that Christ or the Apostles ordered that the Sabbath be changed from Saturday to Sunday. Today most Christians keep Sunday because it has been revealed to us by the [Roman Catholic] church OUTSIDE the Bible.” — Catholic Virginian, October 3, 1947, p. 9, article “To Tell You the Truth.”



"If Protestants would follow the Bible, they should worship God on the Sabbath Day. In keeping the Sunday, they are following a law of the Catholic Church." Albert Smith, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, replying for the cardinal in a letter of Feb. 10, 1920.





Obey God, not the pope!





