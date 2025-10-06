BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Netanyahu hints that Israel has no intention of leaving Gaza. He said that after Hamas releases the hostages, Israel will carry out a tactical withdrawal - but emphasized that it will STAY in Gaza
1 day ago

Netanyahu hints that Israel has no intention of leaving Gaza. He said that after Hamas releases the hostages, Israel will carry out a tactical withdrawal — but emphasized that it will remain in Gaza.

Adding: JUST IN! President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin reported.

The discussion focused on President Trump’s proposed plan for the Gaza Strip. Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position in favor of a balanced, negotiated settlement and long-term stability in the region.

Both sides also expressed interest in exploring diplomatic approaches to the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, underlining the need for constructive dialogue rather than escalation.

Adding: 

JUST IN! Paramount has announced that it has acquired The Free Press and appointed its founder, Bari Weiss, as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News.

This move comes under the direction of David Ellison, the new corporate head of Paramount — and son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, a staunch Zionist and longtime supporter of pro-Israel causes and the IDF.

Weiss herself is a vocal advocate of Zionism and a leading figure in shaping U.S. media narratives favorable to Israel.

Ellison said the decision reflects Paramount’s plan to “modernize” CBS News — but in practice, the appointment signals a deeper ideological consolidation, placing another outspoken pro-Israel voice at the helm of a major American news network.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
