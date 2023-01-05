McCarthy is in Bed With Frank Luntz & Wrecks Homes With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Stew Peters speaks with One America News' Addison Smith about the righteous rebellion inside the GOP against Frank Luntz's roommate Kevin McCarthy. Stew exposes the wannabe 'sleeper-with-the-House' and his corrupt ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, as a courageous band of Republican congressman hold the line against the RINO bid for Speaker.
What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.