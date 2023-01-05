Create New Account
McCarthy is in Bed With Frank Luntz & Wrecks Homes With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Stew Peters speaks with One America News' Addison Smith about the righteous rebellion inside the GOP against Frank Luntz's roommate Kevin McCarthy. Stew exposes the wannabe 'sleeper-with-the-House' and his corrupt ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, as a courageous band of Republican congressman hold the line against the RINO bid for Speaker.

