Across West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem, huge marches taking place in support of the resistance and the steadfast people of Gaza. In Al-Khalil, the people chant:
- "Unity, Unity, national unity!
The entire revolutionary forces!
Hamas, Fatah, and the PFLP!
And Saraya of Jihad!
- We die and it lives!
Palestine!
We die and it lives!
Palestine!
- To Al-Quds, we march!
Martyrs by the millions!"
