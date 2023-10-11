Create New Account
Across West Bank and in Occupied Jerusalem, huge Marches taking place in Support of the Resistance and the Steadfast People of Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
964 Subscribers
102 views
Published 13 hours ago

Across West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem, huge marches taking place in support of the resistance and the steadfast people of Gaza. In Al-Khalil, the people chant:

- "Unity, Unity, national unity!

The entire revolutionary forces!

Hamas, Fatah, and the PFLP!

And Saraya of Jihad!

- We die and it lives!

Palestine!

We die and it lives!

Palestine!

- To Al-Quds, we march!

Martyrs by the millions!"

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket