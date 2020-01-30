Constitutional Convention meeting from Coast to Coast Jan 30 2020

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WEBSITE - UTP.Guide in construction ONCE IT is up we will inform you - please email us for information
Contact us by email here for information - [email protected]
Explanation in more depth in video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=zhNSXdge-R4
We would like to invite all groups to come together under one umbrella website that will make your platform information available to everyone! People are confused and looking for direction and answers.
We believe that all groups and peoples are a part of that answer, but people don’t know where to go. People get tired of looking for information; they don’t know who to trust or where to go.
We are proposing that all groups post their information on this website so we can bring people together to form a movement! We will not do this divided into separate groups with the idea that everyone else is wrong! Everyone has an agenda.. but we need to unify into a MOVEMENT.. TO GET THE MASSES.
We need to market this far and wide – so the general population will get on board, and all groups will get on board!
There is so much information that each group has gleaned and are working on, and it isn’t available to the public.
We want to make that available to the public under one banner, share costs for the platform and the ability to fund raise so that the ability to market is available, so the message gets out far and wide!
The web domain name is purchased – UNIFY THE PEOPLE.GUIDE
We need you to help!
Get on board if your group is working on ideas and solutions..
We need a board of directors made up of people from all groups, provinces and walks of life.
We need professional people with skills ,who can give some time, we need people who will read and edit documents… who will up load and take care of pages and posts, people who can teach and educate other people etc… all people are needed.
We are all pieces to the puzzle! Come, join and be a part of the MOVEMENT!
Contact here for important information - [email protected]
We The People Constitutional Conventions
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
Constitutional Convention British Columbia
https://www.facebook.com/groups/874760059542440/
Constitutional Convention Alberta
https://www.facebook.com/groups/286457185581619/
Constitutional Convention Saskatchewan
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197975173714134/
Constitutional Convention Manitoba
https://www.facebook.com/groups/314914959217529/
Constitutional Convention Ontario
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2173391402753433/
Constitutional Convention Quebec
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3114718721887096/
Constitutional Convention New-Brunswick
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2233416953590034/
Constitutional Convention Nova Scotia
https://www.facebook.com/groups/403835493767523/
Constitutional Convention Prince Edward Island
https://www.facebook.com/groups/350861732303078/
Constitutional Convention Nova Scotia
https://www.facebook.com/groups/403835493767523/
Constitution Convention Newfoundland and Labrador
https://www.facebook.com/groups/378243749686652/
Constitutional Conventions Northwest territories
https://www.facebook.com/groups/874323286254728/
Constitutional Convention Yukon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/359371864787190/
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