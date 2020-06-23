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Frank Eckhardt zur Autarkie & Kanada - NDF Podcast 2 | 1 von 3
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0 view • June 23, 2020
Teil 2 von 3
https://www.brighteon.com/ff911ad6-61aa-4895-a3ca-c7719925d8aa
In der 2. Ausgabe der NDF Video-Podcastreihe berichtet Frank Eckhardt, Finanzfachwirt, über seine kanadische Farm, welche sich auf dem malerischen Land Nova Scotia (Neuschottland) befindet. Außerdem wie er dazu kam sich intensiver mit dem Thema Autarkie auseinanderzusetzen und in wie weit sich sein Leben dadurch bereits bis heute verändert hat.
http://nutze-deine-freiheit.blogspot.com
_
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
https://www.brighteon.com/ff911ad6-61aa-4895-a3ca-c7719925d8aa
In der 2. Ausgabe der NDF Video-Podcastreihe berichtet Frank Eckhardt, Finanzfachwirt, über seine kanadische Farm, welche sich auf dem malerischen Land Nova Scotia (Neuschottland) befindet. Außerdem wie er dazu kam sich intensiver mit dem Thema Autarkie auseinanderzusetzen und in wie weit sich sein Leben dadurch bereits bis heute verändert hat.
http://nutze-deine-freiheit.blogspot.com
_
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
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