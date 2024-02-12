Create New Account
Equality - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America
Published 16 hours ago

7. Equality

Anti-white racial inequity is when two or more racial groups are not thinking with approximately equal intelligence. One must hold all groups of people — liars, cheats, thieves, idiots, dim-whits, morons, stooges, and any combination of those—accountable for their nonsense. To champion equality is to fight for truth. It is to understand that corrective action is needed to comprehend reality in order to overcome anti-white racism.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/1...

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre...

