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Geheimnisvoller Phönix - Burg Fenis bei Vinelz (Schweiz)
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33 views • May 04, 2022
Video vom Juni 2020: "Die Herren dieser Burg hiessen "von Fenis". Das alte Wort für "Phönix", also ein Gralssymbol. Die Burg wurde 1118, dem Gründungsjahr der Templer (="Gralshüter"), angeblich durch Erdbeben vernichtet. (F)Liegt hier der sagenhafte Phönix? Aus der Asche? Und die Burg hat noch mehr zu bieten..."
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