BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#614: The Future of the Red Dragon
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
21 views • 1 day ago

China has been on a generational run since it was granted admission to the World Trade Organization at the beginning of the century. Though its infrastructure investments ran in the trillions of dollars, the Chinese GDP increased 10% every year for 15 years, all while producing 1,600 high-rises, 45,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, and hundreds of airports.


The contrast with America is stark. Roads, ports, rail, and airports inside the United States are all falling apart, with the bloated, $128 billion, high-speed train to nowhere stalling out in California. Meanwhile, China has evolved into maglev trains and thorium-powered cargo ships for the new Belt and Road Initiative.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com


Keywords
trumptrade warchinagoldmonroe doctrinebelt and road initiativetaiwancharlie robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

Mike Adams
Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump&#8217;s Greenland push fractures the West

Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump’s Greenland push fractures the West

Cassie B.
Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Patrick Lewis
U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy