614: The Future of the Red Dragon

China has been on a generational run since it was granted admission to the World Trade Organization at the beginning of the century. Though its infrastructure investments ran in the trillions of dollars, the Chinese GDP increased 10% every year for 15 years, all while producing 1,600 high-rises, 45,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, and hundreds of airports.
The contrast with America is stark. Roads, ports, rail, and airports inside the United States are all falling apart, with the bloated, $128 billion, high-speed train to nowhere stalling out in California. Meanwhile, China has evolved into maglev trains and thorium-powered cargo ships for the new Belt and Road Initiative.
