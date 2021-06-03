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5G, Artificial Intelligence and total surveillance
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27 views • June 03, 2021
Flowery words are used everywhere to promote applications for artificial intelligence AI and the mobile communications system 5G. If instead, people knew about AI and 5G total global surveillance goal, there would be hardly any support. Who or what are the big players behind A.I. and 5G, and what do they actually bring to people?
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