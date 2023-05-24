In Between Lives Conversations with Spirits: A Critical Exploration of the Afterlife

Source: Sovereign Spirits "In-Between Lives: Conversations with Spirits" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRtZm0wfkgw With Wayne Bush and Julie McVey: Wayne Bush is a researcher, writer and creator of TrickedByTheLight.com website. Julie McVey is an author, out-of-body experiencer and creator of the UnOrdinary Made Ordinary show. In this episode, they discuss lives between lives, the realm where spirits spend their so-called time between incarnations. They touch on books such as "Here and Hereafter" by Ruth Montgomery, "You Have Been Here Before" by Edith Fiore, "Life Between Life" by Joel Whitton and Joe Fisher, and "Conversations with a Spirit Between Death and Life" by Dolores Cannon. websites: trickedbythelight.com https://www.youtube.com/@SovereignSpirits/videos https://www.youtube.com/@UnOrdinaryMadeOrdinary SEE ALSO: Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4 FURTHER INFORMATION:



Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM



Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/



"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. ..."



"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

