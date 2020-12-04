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WHAT IN THE HECK ARE THESE? GIANT INSECTS OR DRONES? SOMETHING STRANGE IS FLYING IN THE SKIES!!
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214 views • December 04, 2020
WHAT IS GOING ON?? Is someone spying on us or is it Giant Insects?? Even though I add a bit of creepiness & humor..THIS IS NOT FAKE!!! ..Recorded October 1, 2017...If you dont believe it ...When you see the video of me recording from my car..& when you see the drones or whatever they are Flying in it . Pause the video..Then take a screen shot ...then ZOOM....If you have better equipment to get closer go ahead and let me know what it is ....Wish I could see them more clearly..or maybe not. Either way is Cern opening up portals? Is Tribulation at the door??? I'm just trying to sound the alarm...Accept Jesus Christ...for True love..lookup the sinners prayer...
Connect with me on my discord: https://discord.gg/2NJQzQz
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Connect with me on my discord: https://discord.gg/2NJQzQz
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ndWFDhAPTClz/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user105430314
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