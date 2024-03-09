Melanie Dupuis Shares Urgent Messages From Heaven and Prayers the Chaplet of the Holy Hearts! (Edit)

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Mar 6, 2024
Melanie Dupuis jons us live with Yves Jacques to share her testimony about her encounters with Our Lady and many saints including St Charbel.
Here is Melanie's website and mission from heaven: https://triomphedesdeuxcoeurs.com/a-propos/
Find the Chaplet of the Two Holy Hearts here: https://www.heartsoftheholyfamily.org/post/unveiling-the-meaning-and-significance-of-the-chaplet-of-the-two-most-holy-hearts
Find Yves Jacques website here: https://www.heartsoftheholyfamily.org/
https://Heartsoftheholyfamily.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSDDobALUBE
