The Comet ATLAS [Is the Ball of Redemption on Its Way?]

Comet A3 [ATLAS]: Is the Ball of Redemption on Its Way?

"The balance is being added to the Left. Therefore, when your world has reached the peak of iniquity, you will be planet-struck." - Our Lady, April 14, 1973

We will see with the naked eye the Ball of Redemption two weeks before it hits the earth...

And it will be known to man because when the Ball of Redemption is used as the chastising agent, you will see it for about two weeks before it ever hits earth. And that, I can assure you, will be a most frightening incident for most. - Veronica's commentary, July 15, 1973



THE PROPHET JOEL

Veronica - And Joel himself said, tells you with no uncertainty it would be a comet. Because what he said, if you'll read Joel, only a short section in the Old Testament. He said, "In those days the world will be like a garden of pleasure."

And as Jesus said, men will be marrying and giving in marriage, eating and drinking and making merry and "peace, peace." The cries of "peace" will go throughout the world, when suddenly the destruction will be upon you. Truly all the signs are here now....

Therefore, Joel said, there will be a burning ball that will go through this land which is like a land of pleasure. And behind it a flaming tail. So you yourself know that the only thing--the burning ball with the flaming tail is a comet.

And so there Joel himself knew. And he was a prophet hundreds of years ago, before the coming of Christ, even. - Veronica's commentary, Sept. 28, 1973

Jesus - "My child, the ball you see, is out in your atmosphere. Man of science is ever seeking but never finding the truth.

"They have cast aside the knowledge of the supernatural. However, no human mind can understand the ways of the Eternal Father Who controls your elements.

"A star shall be sent upon you. I have asked in the past to hold back this time of great trial to mankind by following the direction of My Mother." (6-5-75)

C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) is a comet from the Oort cloud discovered by ATLAS South Africa on 22 February 2023 and independently found in images by the Purple Mountain Observatory taken on 9 January 2023. The comet will pass perihelion at a distance of 0.39 AU (58 million km; 36 million mi) on 27 September 2024, when it is expected to become visible by naked eye. As of June 2023, the comet is currently 6.4 AU (960 million km; 590 million mi) from the Sun, approaching at 16.6 km/s, with an uncertainty region of ±10,000 km.

You will see a great celestial body in space drawing near

A cosmic phenomenon of great magnitude will be the cause for the axis of the earth to move; the continents will shift and the earth will shake

