© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η Ελλάδα ωφείλει να προετοιμαστεί για πόλεμο Μίχας Σαχίνης 20 Φεβ 2020
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • February 20, 2020
Ο Ζαχαρίας Μίχας, διευθυντής μελετών στο Ινστιτούτο Αναλύσεων Ασφάλειας και Άμυνας (ΙΑΑΑ-ISDA) και συνεργάτης του defence-point.gr, μιλώντας στον 98.4 ανέλυσε γιατί στην Ελλάδα πρέπει το πολιτικό σύστημα να πάψει να αντιμετωπίζει με φοβία τις μπλόφες απειλών του Ερντογάν, που με τα τόσα προβλήματα που έχει ποντάρει στις μπλόφες αυτές, όσο βλέπει ότι στην Ελλάδα δεν υπάρχει διάθεση για μήνυμα ισχυρής όχι απλά αποτροπής, αλλά ισοδύναμης και ισχυρής απάντησης σε κάθε βήμα.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.