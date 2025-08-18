BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Ukrainian tank goes poof near the settlement of Voronoe in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
89 views • 19 hours ago

A Ukrainian tank goes poof near the settlement of Voronoe in Dnepropetrovsk Region.

Adding: 

US faces RAMPANT inflation brought by new tariffs

Businesses in the United States are suffering from the White House’s economic policies, Axios claims.

💲The price of both fresh and dry vegetables in the US increased by 40% in July, with import prices in general also growing at an alarming rate.

👉Former Labor Department economist Michelle Green warned of the prospects of a “pipeline inflation that's likely to spill into consumer prices in the months ahead."

👉Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee also suggested that new tariff announcements may have a detrimental effect on inflation.

Despite the White House’s anticipation that foreign suppliers would be the ones to pay the cost of new tariffs, it seems that American consumers are forced to foot the bill instead.

