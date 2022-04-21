X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Patriots Are Now Controlling the Economic Narrative, Down She Goes

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The Patriots Are Now Controlling The Economic Narrative, Down She Goes
The green new deal is hitting a dead end, everything the [DS] and the bankers have tried is not working, just like their carbon removal facility that just froze because of the cold. The patriots are directing the [CB] down the path of destruction, down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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