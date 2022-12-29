Under the Wire with Special Guests Georg Della Pietra and Kristina Terzic

With the recent deaths of baby Alexander in the United States and the court battle to provide clean blood to Baby W in New Zealand there are many people asking questions about the issue of safe blood transfusions.

Under the Wire is therefore very excited to be welcoming two special guests to our show this Wednesday night to discuss this issue.

Georg Della Pietra (https://safeblood.net/en/) is the founder of a new organisation called Safe Blood whose stated goal is to provide safe blood donations from people who have not taken the experimental mRNA COVID jabs.





Kristina Terzic (https://safeblood.au/) has only recently helped open the Australian branch of safeblood.ch and she will join Georg to discuss the unique legal, ethical and medical challenges facing those who want to reduce the risks of receiving tainted blood products.