Destruction of American howitzers by Russian UAV-kamikaze "Lancet"
On the 29th, in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian military discovered an artillery position of the Ukrainian army, consisting of 155-mm M777 howitzers. To destroy the imported guests, they decided to use the Lancet kamikaze UAV, which can be seen on video frames
