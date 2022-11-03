Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destruction of American Howitzers by Russian UAV-Kamikaze 'Lancet' - Shows Flying In - 102922
125 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 days ago |

 Destruction of American howitzers by Russian UAV-kamikaze "Lancet"


On the 29th, in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian military discovered an artillery position of the Ukrainian army, consisting of 155-mm M777 howitzers. To destroy the imported guests, they decided to use the Lancet kamikaze UAV, which can be seen on video frames

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket