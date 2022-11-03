Destruction of American Howitzers by Russian UAV-Kamikaze 'Lancet' - Shows Flying In - 102922

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Destruction of American howitzers by Russian UAV-kamikaze "Lancet"
On the 29th, in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian military discovered an artillery position of the Ukrainian army, consisting of 155-mm M777 howitzers. To destroy the imported guests, they decided to use the Lancet kamikaze UAV, which can be seen on video frames