Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function (part 1)

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2020 Hellcat Review
https://youtu.be/M5LL_J4mH6s
Bloody Hands Testing
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0
2 Dots 2 Eyes
https://www.brighteon.com/962debd2-7422-46d8-85a8-ed5849ffb93d
How the 22 Wins - 9mm versus 22 Long Rifle
https://www.brighteon.com/a326473f-4c12-4079-a473-53a8be823f65
Help Arm Your Comrades - Buy Weapon Tech from China
https://www.brighteon.com/c60ececa-6ae2-4f47-8f08-3c4bee47da4e
G-Wrap Retention Technique
https://youtu.be/kBzVNEbFxAY
Chapters
0:00 Hellcat Recap
2:22 Grip Ratio
3:13 Point Shooting
3:35 Hex Wasp
4:10 China
5:01 Made in
5:27 Shield SMSc
6:43 Sig Too
7:24 QBZ95
8:04 Compensator
9:01 Barrel
9:42 Pinch
10:55 Testing
12:57 Day 2
15:04 Brake Feel
15:30 Trigger
16:44 vs 365
17:38 Safety Plunger
18:30 Bore Axis
19:23 Both Eyes
21:08 9mm EDC
21:30 EDC
21:45 Paddle Mag
22:19 Conclusion
22:49 Bonus Bang