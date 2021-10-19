AMERICANS ARE TALKING SECESSION

Is Secession The Solution For America Or Does It Open The Door For China?

An Englishman with a good grasp of history gives his analysis of the situation facing America and the world in the struggle between the West and the fight with Globalism and Chinese exapansionism, is China truly Communist or is Communism now more a domeestic problem as China shifts to a nationalistic Fascist mode as it pursues its self-intererst and splits from the Globalist's agenda and allies with Nationalist Russia? What are the solutions for the West as it deals with China economically and Militarily? Trump showed it can be done but the Globalists didn't allow him, now we have to get rid of the Globalists and follow his lead.That is the task that lies in the hands of the ordinary citizen as we struggle with the corrupt establishment that seeks to keep us in our place. God Bless America and God Bless The World.