RT News - March 9 2026 2PM GMT

March 9, 2026

rt.com





Crowds fill the streets of Iran to celebrate the appointment of the slain Ayatollah Khamenei’s son as his successor in defiance of the US and Israeli war on the Islamic Republic. We report from the scene in Beirut, as the IDF bombs residential areas while also sending ground troops into the Arab country’s southern part. A toxic inferno - as Tehran's sewers erupt in flames after refineries struck by Israel leak into drainage systems. That's as global oil prices skyrocket amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns of more to come. And newly-released footage appears to show a US Tomahawk missile hitting an Iranian school on the first day of the war in a strike that killed 175 civilians, mostly children. That's as Washington maintains its denial of involvement.





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