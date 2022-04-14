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If feminist Christians don't remove White House Statue of Liberty idolatry abomination then God will
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44 views • April 14, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022).
Remove all Statue of Liberty & Washington Monument & White House oval office & Capitol building earth’s power grid ley line satanic power generator spiritual symbols now!
We real Christians had been telling these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastors for decades to remove their various “women’s head coverings rebelling” nations’ Statue of Liberty Isis idol and Washington Monument penis phallic symbol and White House oval office vagina symbol and Capitol building Isis pregnant belly symbol and Vatican obelisk penis symbol and London city obelisk penis symbol and Arc de Triomphe Baal arch and all the other abominations. However, they have still not listened to us. They have wonderful jobs and happy families and nice church social club fellowship, so they have been partying in their church child sacrifice festival Christmas pagan costume parties, and eating their own kidnapped children’s human meat in infiltrated witches’ church cookies and supermarket foods, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe income taxes, and dancing in their Christian worship satanic music services, and cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and sticking their middle finger up at God by running around with uncovered naked women’s heads, and paying billions of dollars to these pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” church pastors, and giving their pastors Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health insurance benefits to flaunt & ridicule God, and worshipping their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pastors, and hiding in silence all the vital critical important truths that we real Christians had been sharing in our daily sermons for decades, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying. Should they not have removed all these Statue of Liberty and White House oval office and Vatican obelisk and Arc de Triomphe before doing all these satanic activities to their god Satan Lucifer? This is why I say these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and going to Satan Lucifer’s churches, have malfunctioning brains, but they are also crazy lunatics. They have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit of God. If they are not going to remove all of these abominations, then God will remove them himself. Their nations will be devastated and all these idols & constructions will be leveled to the ground in ruins. At the same time, God’s judgment will begin in his own house, and he will destroy the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” Western feminist nations’ church companies and their stolen tithes and their cowardly traitor pastors and their millions of “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christians, and they will end up as ashes and ruins and rubble. Satan Lucifer’s (Sanat Kumara) Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils deliberately laid the Washington DC city into a geometric layout of a six-pointed witchcraft symbol to generate a satanic energy. These ley line energies allows the Western feminist nations to spread their satanic putrid values and corruption of society to all the other nations of the world, therefore they and their “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel-worshipper Western populace will get judged by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon armies.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Remove all Statue of Liberty & Washington Monument & White House oval office & Capitol building earth’s power grid ley line satanic power generator spiritual symbols now!
We real Christians had been telling these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastors for decades to remove their various “women’s head coverings rebelling” nations’ Statue of Liberty Isis idol and Washington Monument penis phallic symbol and White House oval office vagina symbol and Capitol building Isis pregnant belly symbol and Vatican obelisk penis symbol and London city obelisk penis symbol and Arc de Triomphe Baal arch and all the other abominations. However, they have still not listened to us. They have wonderful jobs and happy families and nice church social club fellowship, so they have been partying in their church child sacrifice festival Christmas pagan costume parties, and eating their own kidnapped children’s human meat in infiltrated witches’ church cookies and supermarket foods, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe income taxes, and dancing in their Christian worship satanic music services, and cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and sticking their middle finger up at God by running around with uncovered naked women’s heads, and paying billions of dollars to these pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” church pastors, and giving their pastors Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health insurance benefits to flaunt & ridicule God, and worshipping their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pastors, and hiding in silence all the vital critical important truths that we real Christians had been sharing in our daily sermons for decades, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying. Should they not have removed all these Statue of Liberty and White House oval office and Vatican obelisk and Arc de Triomphe before doing all these satanic activities to their god Satan Lucifer? This is why I say these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and going to Satan Lucifer’s churches, have malfunctioning brains, but they are also crazy lunatics. They have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit of God. If they are not going to remove all of these abominations, then God will remove them himself. Their nations will be devastated and all these idols & constructions will be leveled to the ground in ruins. At the same time, God’s judgment will begin in his own house, and he will destroy the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” Western feminist nations’ church companies and their stolen tithes and their cowardly traitor pastors and their millions of “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christians, and they will end up as ashes and ruins and rubble. Satan Lucifer’s (Sanat Kumara) Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils deliberately laid the Washington DC city into a geometric layout of a six-pointed witchcraft symbol to generate a satanic energy. These ley line energies allows the Western feminist nations to spread their satanic putrid values and corruption of society to all the other nations of the world, therefore they and their “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel-worshipper Western populace will get judged by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon armies.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
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