The DEMOCRACY DECEPTION

When one votes one effectively makes a contractual agreement (the voter is officially recorded doing so), which hands over the right for someone else to speak and act in their name, and as such, assents to whatever the government does thereafter. A non-voter however, has not done so, Voting is exercising the will of the people and not the will of God. It could really be seen as an affront to God as an attempt to take authority away from Him.





