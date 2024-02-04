Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The DEMOCRACY DECEPTION
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
217 views
Published 17 hours ago
The DEMOCRACY DECEPTION / Hugo Talks

When one votes one effectively makes a contractual agreement (the voter is officially recorded doing so), which hands over the right for someone else to speak and act in their name, and as such, assents to whatever the government does thereafter. A non-voter however, has not done so, Voting is exercising the will of the people and not the will of God. It could really be seen as an affront to God as an attempt to take authority away from Him.


Download song @ https://hugotalks.bandcamp.com/album/the-sign-of-jonah

Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks

Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com/blog/

Substack - https://hugotalks.substack.com/

Mirrored - Hugo Talks

Keywords
deceptiondemocracyhugo talks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket