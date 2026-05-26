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Michael Jackson's Moonwalker (1990, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Michael Jackson's Moonwalker is a beat'em up developed by Sega and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for Master System and was later rereleased for Wii. It is not a port of Sega's eponymous arcade game.


The game is based on the film Moonwalker. You control Michael and you need to rescue children in various locations from the film. Finally, you need to stop the evil Mr. Big and his henchman.

Each level of the game is split into three rounds. In each round, you need to find a number of kidnapped children in the location. Most of them are hidden behind doors, windows, bushes, gravestones etc. When Michael rescues a child, he gets some health back. Once you have found all children, Bubbles the monkey will appear and lead the way to the round's boss fight.
Michael's main attack is a kick with glitter. He can also punch glitter upwards and when crouching. He can perform a special attack which wipes out all enemies on screen, but takes a huge chunk from his health. When his health is too low, Michael can only punch and kick without glitter. Rescueing a certain child cause a shooting star to appear. If Michael grabs the star, he will transform into a robot for a short amount of time. As a robot, he can fly, shoot lasers and homing missiles, is invincible to most attacks and can see children who are still hidden.

There is a two-player mode where players take turns playing.

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michael jacksonsegasamsungsega genesisbeatemupmega drivetec toy
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