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'Tucker- We heard you. It’s hard to trust anything. Here’s what we know.'
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56 views • November 10, 2020
I sincerely hope I am wrong, but Tucker, Hanity and perhaps 'on-the-fence' Ingram are on their way out the door at Fox News. Fox Business News still is unaffected...so far, but I'd bet Lou Dobbs is feeling the heat.
We shall see, but truth is dying quickly as the media shuts truth down and goes full-tilt misinformation and outright lying.
We shall see, but truth is dying quickly as the media shuts truth down and goes full-tilt misinformation and outright lying.
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