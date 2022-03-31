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US Govt Plots Next Variant: Government Buys Millions of Bioweapon Boosters, Fauci Calls for Lockdowns
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623 views • March 31, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
New lockdowns and variants are coming as the FDA approved a fresh round of boosters sure to hurt the masses. Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke warn of the coming disasters as the elites formulate new tactics for tyranny, taking the form of child vaccination and quarantines. It’s time for Americans to fight back, resist, and preserve the freedoms we believe in.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2vxj-us-gov-plots-next-variant-government-buys-millions-of-bioweapon-boosters-fa.html
New lockdowns and variants are coming as the FDA approved a fresh round of boosters sure to hurt the masses. Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke warn of the coming disasters as the elites formulate new tactics for tyranny, taking the form of child vaccination and quarantines. It’s time for Americans to fight back, resist, and preserve the freedoms we believe in.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2vxj-us-gov-plots-next-variant-government-buys-millions-of-bioweapon-boosters-fa.html
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