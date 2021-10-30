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FDA Green-lights Pfizer Plan To Kill And Maim Millions of American Children
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120 views • October 30, 2021
Never before in human history have we witnessed medical tyranny on the scale of this magnitude. Children will start dying, speak out before it is too late.
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