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#2 하와를 꾄 뱀의 정체, 사탄, 마귀의 정체, 마지막때에 주시는 숨겨졌던 비밀들, 마귀의 속임수, 창세기 3장, 계시록 12장의 비밀, 사탄은 타락한 천사가 아니다
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22 views • June 04, 2022
지금까지 숨겨졌던 지구의 비밀들이 풀려지고 있습니다. 사탄과 마귀, 그리고 그 하수인들이 지구에 그리고 교회에 씌웠던 거짓 프레임이 벗겨질 것입니다.
마귀의정체,사탄의정체,창세기3장의비밀,뱀의후손,알곡과가라지의비유,예수님의재림,영적전쟁이라는거짓프레임,많은사람들이속고있음,마지막때의비밀,예수님의사역,포도원의비유,예수님의천국비유,천국과지옥을방문한다는사람들
마귀의정체,사탄의정체,창세기3장의비밀,뱀의후손,알곡과가라지의비유,예수님의재림,영적전쟁이라는거짓프레임,많은사람들이속고있음,마지막때의비밀,예수님의사역,포도원의비유,예수님의천국비유,천국과지옥을방문한다는사람들
Keywords
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