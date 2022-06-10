Their Foolishness Will Be Made Clear To All

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Members of the January 6 Committee used teleprompters during the primetime hearing on Thursday evening. Once again the American people are being fed a giant fraud and a total inversion of reality by this government.

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WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/



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