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The Mental Health and Metabolically-Minded Approach to Wellness
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11 views • November 16, 2021
Stage IV ovarian cancer with metastasis to the liver, peritoneal carcinomatosis, malignant ascites, pleural effusion, end-stage organ failure, and a bowel blockage: this was the list of diagnoses facing 19-year-old Nasha Winters after years of being dismissed as a hypochondriac.
But it wasn’t until she was actually diagnosed with a terminal disease that she finally wanted to live.
Tune in to hear Dr. Winters’s incredible story and learn:
Why people with Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis are often misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder
The link between anxiety and fear, epigenetic expression, and cancer
The impact of breathwork on the parasympathetic response, and how to use a simple breathing technique for reducing anxiety and depression
The implication of the fact that 80% of neurotransmitters are made in the gut
When and how psychedelics and other plant medicines can be used, and the powerfully positive impact they can have on the nervous system
It’s been three decades since her diagnosis, and today Dr. Winters is a naturopathic doctor, Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology (FABNO), author, and well-respected authority in healthcare.
In addition to sharing the incredible details of her personal story—which includes childhood illness, severe anxiety and depression, and two suicide attempts—Dr. Winters tells listeners about the connection between adverse childhood events and mental illness, chronic physical illness, and cancer, as well as the impact of nutrition on gut health, and in turn, the impact of gut health on mental and emotional well-being.
Dr. Winters has each of her patients take the ACE (adverse childhood events) test, examines their epigenetic factors, and looks for nutritional deficiencies—especially those strongly associated with depression and anxiety. She then analyzes each patient’s organic acid profile, which offers a lot of information on neurotransmitter metabolism, and gut and mitochondrial activity. She also checks for genetic signs of certain diseases, such as celiac.
Press play to hear the full conversation, check out Dr. Winters’s book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer: Integrating Deep Nutrition, the Ketogenic Diet, and Nontoxic Bio-Individualized Therapies, and visit her website at https://www.drnasha.com/ for more resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
But it wasn’t until she was actually diagnosed with a terminal disease that she finally wanted to live.
Tune in to hear Dr. Winters’s incredible story and learn:
Why people with Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis are often misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder
The link between anxiety and fear, epigenetic expression, and cancer
The impact of breathwork on the parasympathetic response, and how to use a simple breathing technique for reducing anxiety and depression
The implication of the fact that 80% of neurotransmitters are made in the gut
When and how psychedelics and other plant medicines can be used, and the powerfully positive impact they can have on the nervous system
It’s been three decades since her diagnosis, and today Dr. Winters is a naturopathic doctor, Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology (FABNO), author, and well-respected authority in healthcare.
In addition to sharing the incredible details of her personal story—which includes childhood illness, severe anxiety and depression, and two suicide attempts—Dr. Winters tells listeners about the connection between adverse childhood events and mental illness, chronic physical illness, and cancer, as well as the impact of nutrition on gut health, and in turn, the impact of gut health on mental and emotional well-being.
Dr. Winters has each of her patients take the ACE (adverse childhood events) test, examines their epigenetic factors, and looks for nutritional deficiencies—especially those strongly associated with depression and anxiety. She then analyzes each patient’s organic acid profile, which offers a lot of information on neurotransmitter metabolism, and gut and mitochondrial activity. She also checks for genetic signs of certain diseases, such as celiac.
Press play to hear the full conversation, check out Dr. Winters’s book, The Metabolic Approach to Cancer: Integrating Deep Nutrition, the Ketogenic Diet, and Nontoxic Bio-Individualized Therapies, and visit her website at https://www.drnasha.com/ for more resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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