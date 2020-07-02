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Silvano Trotta - L'Homme à abattre
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1 view • July 02, 2020
Import YT 2 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7vPOkGEVgw
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils vont tous faire pour empêcher sa réélection....
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes-politique-france/petite-autopsie-de-delinquance-journalistique-journaliere-sur-le
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-le-virus-covid-19-circule-encore
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-ndeg2-les-propheties-ubuesques-des-epidemiologistes-modelisateurs
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/07/01/the-level-of-stupidity-going-on-here-is-amazing-nobel-laureate-for-science-on-covid-19-lockdown/
http://ace024.com/2020/07/01/statistiques-suisse-covid-19/
https://benjaminfulford.net
https://www.infowars.com/plannedemic-bombshell-cdc-inflating-covid-infection-rates-up-to-16-times/
https://www.aubedigitale.com/le-patron-de-lhopital-de-houston-demolit-la-campagne-de-peur-des-medias-sur-le-covid-seulement-3-ou-4-personnes-de-plus-aux-soins-intensifs/
https://journalmetro.com/art-de-vivre/sante/2477684/loms-reclame-plus-30-milliards-dans-sa-lutte-contre-la-covid-19/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLsONUfgrs
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/28/new-jersey-democrats-charged-mail-in-voter-fraud/
https://twitter.com/biobiobiobior/status/1278411506372227079?s=21
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/no-second-wave-just-a-differently-timed-wave-rippling-through-a-huge-country
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils vont tous faire pour empêcher sa réélection....
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes-politique-france/petite-autopsie-de-delinquance-journalistique-journaliere-sur-le
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-le-virus-covid-19-circule-encore
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-ndeg2-les-propheties-ubuesques-des-epidemiologistes-modelisateurs
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/07/01/the-level-of-stupidity-going-on-here-is-amazing-nobel-laureate-for-science-on-covid-19-lockdown/
http://ace024.com/2020/07/01/statistiques-suisse-covid-19/
https://benjaminfulford.net
https://www.infowars.com/plannedemic-bombshell-cdc-inflating-covid-infection-rates-up-to-16-times/
https://www.aubedigitale.com/le-patron-de-lhopital-de-houston-demolit-la-campagne-de-peur-des-medias-sur-le-covid-seulement-3-ou-4-personnes-de-plus-aux-soins-intensifs/
https://journalmetro.com/art-de-vivre/sante/2477684/loms-reclame-plus-30-milliards-dans-sa-lutte-contre-la-covid-19/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLsONUfgrs
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/28/new-jersey-democrats-charged-mail-in-voter-fraud/
https://twitter.com/biobiobiobior/status/1278411506372227079?s=21
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/no-second-wave-just-a-differently-timed-wave-rippling-through-a-huge-country
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