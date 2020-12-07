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Brave New World vs 1984: Huxley Tells Orwell “I Was Right”
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29 views • December 07, 2020
Brave New World vs 1984: Huxley Tells Orwell “I Was Right”
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Quote ,, We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far. Swami Vivekananda
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Quote ,, We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far. Swami Vivekananda
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