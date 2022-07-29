Raul Hilberg, Holocaust LIAR, July 29, 2022

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All Holocaust Historians are LIARS who quote from other LIARS, Raul Hilberg, Zundel trial infamy (so disgraced at the first Zundel trial -- 1985 -- that he refused to appear at the second trial - 1988 - DESTRUCTION OF EUROPEAN JEWRY, author.
ONE-THIRD OF THE HOLOCAUST, Dean Irebodd (Denier Bud)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9wq3fjhsgH52/