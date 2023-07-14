Create New Account
Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.14.23!
Robert Novak
Is self-care time for you a day at the spa, a hike, a bath, a beach, a movie…what is it for you? It can be all these things…and do you ever consider self-care time is simply sitting with Self, your True Self in connection with Divinity. It is time to perhaps sit in silence and just Be with…just sit and Be with. Intentionally sit with the purpose Being in connection. Nothing seemingly profound has to happen. Although, something profound will be happening…you may just not notice it, yet. You will though, if you start doing more of it on a regular basis.

