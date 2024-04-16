☄️⚡️BREAKING⚡️☄️





🚫✈️ Op Pegasus Down



🆕 VOP News attempts to serve NonConsent Notices to Fairchild AFB regarding the Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (Chemtrails) after attempting to get Missing Children fliers from Operation Lost and Found to be dispersed across the Base.



The MP refused service on both.



However...



Fairchild Airforce Base has been notified to expect a multitude of Believers to come visit and pray at the Visiting Center which is open to the Public 8-5.



The MPs expressed keen interest in how many would be coming, and when to expect these visitors.



How many of you have been waiting to confront the lies our Military poisons us behind?



How many understand that a PrayerFest will outdo a Protest every time because God doesn't make empty promises?



How many of you will share this and help spark a National Movement to initiate PrayerFests at the designated locations we have provided in Operation Pegasus Down?



How Many of you have faith in God?



For your children, for my child, for all children...



Help us free our children from the poisons they are breathing.



Give God a chance.



We will make our skies blue again by convicting our Sons and Daughters in the Military one Military installation at a time.



Will you join us?



520-500-4506



📎NOTE: Service of NonConsent to be delivered via email to the Public Affairs Officer. Send me an email if you sent your name and you want your copy.



Praise God for a safe operation with an excuse to come back and pray every day. 🙂



#VOPNews

#WFTFMinistry

#VeteransOnPatrol

