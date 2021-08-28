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FREEDOM ONLY EXISTS IF YOU USE IT
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10 views • August 28, 2021
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSMNkVBFHnB5/
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSMNkVBFHnB5/
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