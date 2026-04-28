Enterprise Earth’s Gabe Mangold - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 624

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Gabe Mangold, guitarist of the deathcore band, Enterprise Earth, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with HANABIE. and Nekrogoblikon. Enterprise Earth is currently supporting their newest EP, Descent Into Madness.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ibanez RG2027XL Prestige 7-String Baritone Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/enrmBg

Ibanez RG5328 Prestige 8-String Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VOb1VR

Aristides 080S Multiscale 8-String Electric Guitar - https://aristidesinstruments.com/strings/8-string-guitars/

Strictly 7 Ola Englund Signature 7-String Electric Guitar - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/oNXrr9

DiMarzio Tone Zone Humbucker Pickup (DP155) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qWEP7y

DiMarzio PAF 36th Anniversary Humbucker Pickup (DP103/DP223) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QYNk5A

DiMarzio Deactivator Humbucker Pickup (DP220/DP221) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jRnqv5

Lundgren M8 8-String Humbucker Pickup - https://shop.lundgrenpickups.com/products/m8

Bare Knuckle Nailbomb Humbucker Pickup - https://www.bareknucklepickups.co.uk/pickup/humbucker/nailbomb

D’Addario NYXL Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Gb0Lvk

Enki AMG Series Guitar Case - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/oNXr79

Enki X-Series Guitar Case - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/WO6V1M

Apple MacBook Pro - https://amzn.to/3R6ebqn

Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/R0Oekg

Sennheiser EW IEM G4 Wireless In-Ear Monitoring System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4ar41Z

Sennheiser EW-DX Digital Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dy96QK

Sennheiser EW-D Digital Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZeV02

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Digital Amp Modeler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVqZ6R

Fryette (VHT) Two/Ninety/Two Power Amplifier - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/xJ21W5

Orange 4x12 Guitar Cabinets - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VMKRy

Orange 4x10 Bass Cabinets - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Pzr5XY





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 30, 2026

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH ENTERPRISE EARTH:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/enterpriseearthband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/enterpriseearth

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@enterpriseearthband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/EEarthBand





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VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Skip Intro

00:53 Guitars

06:24 Rack

08:36 Quad Cortex

10:18 Cabinet





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





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