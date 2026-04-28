Enterprise Earth’s Gabe Mangold - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 624

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Gabe Mangold, guitarist of the deathcore band, Enterprise Earth, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with HANABIE. and Nekrogoblikon. Enterprise Earth is currently supporting their newest EP, Descent Into Madness.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Ibanez RG2027XL Prestige 7-String Baritone Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/enrmBg
Ibanez RG5328 Prestige 8-String Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VOb1VR
Aristides 080S Multiscale 8-String Electric Guitar - https://aristidesinstruments.com/strings/8-string-guitars/
Strictly 7 Ola Englund Signature 7-String Electric Guitar - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/oNXrr9
DiMarzio Tone Zone Humbucker Pickup (DP155) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qWEP7y
DiMarzio PAF 36th Anniversary Humbucker Pickup (DP103/DP223) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QYNk5A
DiMarzio Deactivator Humbucker Pickup (DP220/DP221) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jRnqv5
Lundgren M8 8-String Humbucker Pickup - https://shop.lundgrenpickups.com/products/m8
Bare Knuckle Nailbomb Humbucker Pickup - https://www.bareknucklepickups.co.uk/pickup/humbucker/nailbomb
D’Addario NYXL Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Gb0Lvk
Enki AMG Series Guitar Case - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/oNXr79
Enki X-Series Guitar Case - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/WO6V1M
Apple MacBook Pro - https://amzn.to/3R6ebqn
Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/R0Oekg
Sennheiser EW IEM G4 Wireless In-Ear Monitoring System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4ar41Z
Sennheiser EW-DX Digital Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dy96QK
Sennheiser EW-D Digital Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZeV02
Neural DSP Quad Cortex Digital Amp Modeler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVqZ6R
Fryette (VHT) Two/Ninety/Two Power Amplifier - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/xJ21W5
Orange 4x12 Guitar Cabinets - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VMKRy
Orange 4x10 Bass Cabinets - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Pzr5XY
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 30, 2026
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH ENTERPRISE EARTH:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/enterpriseearthband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/enterpriseearth
TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@enterpriseearthband
Twitter - https://twitter.com/EEarthBand
FOLLOW US:
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Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Skip Intro
00:53 Guitars
06:24 Rack
08:36 Quad Cortex
10:18 Cabinet
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
Affiliate Disclosure:
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00:00Introduction
00:36Skip Intro
00:53Guitars
06:24Rack
08:36Quad Cortex
10:18Cabinet