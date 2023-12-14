Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Life Is Not About What We Build. Life Is About God Building Us. (if video does not play, use audio tab)

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
December 17, 2023
Third Sunday of Advent
Gospel
Jn 1:6-8, 19-28: There is one among you whom you do not recognize.
A man named John was sent from God.
He came for testimony, to testify to the light,
so that all might believe through him.
He was not the light,
but came to testify to the light.
And this is the testimony of John.
When the Jews from Jerusalem sent priests
and Levites to him
to ask him, “Who are you?”
He admitted and did not deny it,
but admitted, “I am not the Christ.”
So they asked him,
“What are you then? Are you Elijah?”
And he said, “I am not.”
“Are you the Prophet?”
He answered, “No.”
So they said to him,
“Who are you, so we can give an answer to those who sent us?
What do you have to say for yourself?”
He said:
“I am the voice of one crying out in the desert,
‘make straight the way of the Lord,’”
as Isaiah the prophet said.”
Some Pharisees were also sent.
They asked him,
“Why then do you baptize
if you are not the Christ or Elijah or the Prophet?”
John answered them,
“I baptize with water;
but there is one among you whom you do not recognize,
the one who is coming after me,
whose sandal strap I am not worthy to untie.”
This happened in Bethany across the Jordan,
where John was baptizing.
https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/121723.cfm
Do The Small Things - The Church is where it is today because not enough people are doing the small things. ~ Matthew Kelly.
