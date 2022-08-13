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Maya, the Veil of Illusion: Living on a False Light / Soul-Trap Planet
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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80 views • August 13, 2022

Video source: Visionary Insights "The Veil of illusion - Maya" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZDgvE5k2IQ Quote: "The world you live in is an illusion ruled over by the Demiurge, Lucifer. You are a trapped soul who is constantly recycled through reincarnation to use your energy to feed lower astral demonic entities called Qlippoth. You are in a prison with invisible bars, the deception is total and has kept humanity in servitude for aeons with no escape. The Qlipoth seek to stop humanity evolving to higher consciousness and the creator source, the One. When your physical body dies you do not go to heaven as is popularly believed but your soul essence is tricked to go into the light by the arch deceiver Lucifer, archangel of the morning light. Your soul is continually recycled, there are no lessons to learn except how to escape from the wheel of life represented by the tarot card of the wheel. The ring past not stops your consciousness from ascending beyond the control of the demiurge to the true creator. The spirit world is one of deception that Madame Blavatsky, the founder of Theosophy and myself have warned about for many years, but our warnings fall on deaf ears. Seek and you will find, and what you find will trouble you, the gnostic Gospel of Thomas contains many truths that have been hidden and covered up by darker forces. Now is the time to learn the truth of why you are here. Are you ready?"


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

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deathaliensafterlifearchonssoul traplooshreincarnation trap
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