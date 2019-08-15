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8/14/19 #GhislaineFound: Madam-by-the-Sea, G00Gle Crimes Exposed #ProjectVeritas
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777 views • August 15, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Aug 14, 2019
8/14: While multiple news sites report that G. Maxwell is hiding-out in Manchester-by-the-sea, MA, apparently the DOJ could care less, just as no public arrests of the multiple perps on Epstein's sex-videos have been made either. Meanwhile, Project V_ritas assists in Zack V_rhies exposure of G00gle's election-tampering, mass censorship and outright blacklisting of news outlets, proving perjury before Congress by top G00gle officials.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://lawofficer.com/news/teacher-f...
https://nypost.com/2019/08/13/cop-app...
https://nypost.com/2019/08/14/jeffrey...
https://www.cfr.org/content/bios/Borg...
Backstory on Robert Maxwell, Mossad "super-spy", Ghislaine's father:
https://rense.com/general32/claim.htm
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/0...
https://www.sas.upenn.edu/ancient/mas...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safed
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/1...
http://www.serendipity.li/wot/livings...
https://israeltruthtimes.blogspot.com...
https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on Aug 14, 2019
8/14: While multiple news sites report that G. Maxwell is hiding-out in Manchester-by-the-sea, MA, apparently the DOJ could care less, just as no public arrests of the multiple perps on Epstein's sex-videos have been made either. Meanwhile, Project V_ritas assists in Zack V_rhies exposure of G00gle's election-tampering, mass censorship and outright blacklisting of news outlets, proving perjury before Congress by top G00gle officials.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://lawofficer.com/news/teacher-f...
https://nypost.com/2019/08/13/cop-app...
https://nypost.com/2019/08/14/jeffrey...
https://www.cfr.org/content/bios/Borg...
Backstory on Robert Maxwell, Mossad "super-spy", Ghislaine's father:
https://rense.com/general32/claim.htm
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/0...
https://www.sas.upenn.edu/ancient/mas...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safed
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/1...
http://www.serendipity.li/wot/livings...
https://israeltruthtimes.blogspot.com...
https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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